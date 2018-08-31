Encana to present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: ECA



Doug Suttles, Encana President & CEO, will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 6 starting at 9:05 a.m. ET (7:05 a.m. MT). The presentation will last approximately 35 minutes.

The live and archived webcast will be available on Encana's website or can be accessed directly from the Barclays conference.

Presentation slides will be made available for download at the start of the webcast at:

https://www.encana.com/investors/presentations-events/

Encana Corporation

Encana is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on developing its strong portfolio of resource plays, held directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, producing oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana contributes to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Encana common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ECA.

Further information on Encana Corporation is available on the company's website, www.encana.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:

Corey Code

Vice-President, Investor Relations

(403) 645-4606







Patti Posadowski

Sr. Advisor, Investor Relations

(403) 645-2252



Media contact:

Simon Scott

Vice-President, Communications

(403) 645-2526







Jay Averill

Director, External Communications

(403) 645-4747









