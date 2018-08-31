CORRECTION: Emmy-Award Winner Seth Shapiro To Present The Future Of On-Demand Entertainment With New Platform, AlphaNetworks

CHEYENNE, WY, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaNetworks announced today its Founder and CEO, Seth Shapiro, will present at the World Blockchain Forum in London, MU:CON 2018 in South Korea, IBC2018 in Amsterdam and Digital Hollywood Fall in Los Angeles over the next six weeks, defining the world's first AI- and token-driven entertainment platform to combine on-demand videos, advertising and pay-per-view business models onto one solid network. Shapiro has assembled a world-class team of experts in blockchain, media and technology, who together are creating a new infrastructure for the next era of media. Those in attendance at the following shows will receive a first look at AlphaNetworks, launching worldwide in Q1 2019:



September 4, 2018 from 11:25am - 11:40am

Keynote: Blockchain and the Fourth Wave of Media Technology

Location: 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, London, EC3R 6DX

Register to attend: https://london.keynote.ae/tickets



September 11, 2018 at 1:00pm

Keynote: Prospect of Future Consumer Behavior and Music-Related Transactions that Technical Innovation Will Bring. Moderated by Se-hwang Kim

Location: 267, Seongam-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea (03925)

Register to attend: https://mucon.kr/fairDash.do



September 17, 2018 from 1:30pm - 2:15pm

Location: RAI Amsterdam Europaplein, NL 1078 GZ, Amsterdam

Presentation: Blockchain in the Next Media Age



September 17, 2018 from 5:00pm - 5:45pm

Location: RAI Amsterdam Europaplein, NL 1078 GZ, Amsterdam

Panel Topic: New. Now. Next: The Definitive Roadmap



October 16, 2018 from 10:45am - 11:45am

Location: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90049

Panel Topic: Internet TV: The Disruption - Tablets, Smartphones, PC and TV as The Gateway to Hollywood Content

Register to attend: http://www.digitalhollywood.com/registration.html

About AlphaNetworks AlphaNetworks is a blockchain-powered SaaS platform for the next era of video networks, providing superior user engagement, industrial-grade security and tokenized economics. The platform combines subscription VOD, targeted advertising, and pay-per-view business models with AI-powered recommendations, predictive analytics, customized viewer experience, and increased payouts to creators. RadicalMedia, a multi-disciplinary studio that creates some of the world's most innovative content led by co-founder Frank Scherma, will oversee content production.

AlphaNetworks is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming and backed by prominent advisors including Liam Robertson (Alphabit Fund), David Moss (TrueBlock, Block.One), John Maatta (The CW Television Network, Warner Bros. Entertainment), Jack Giarraputo (Happy Madison Productions), and Jay Samit (Deloitte, EMI, Sony, SeaChange).



