REMINDER/Media advisory: In Charlottetown, unions to mark Labour Day with call to get pharmacare right

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC Executive Vice-President Donald Lafleur will be in Charlottetown to speak at the Prince Edward Island Federation of Labour's annual Labour Day BBQ on Monday, September 3. Lafleur will be available to media before and after the event to speak about the CLC's pharmacare campaign, the value of unions and the significance of Labour Day to working people.



This year, Canada's unions are calling on the federal government to get it right on pharmacare by creating a single-payer, universal pharmacare program for Canada. Find out more at www.aplanforeveryone.ca .

"Canada's unions and workers across the country have been campaigning tirelessly for a national, universal, single-payer pharmacare system. More than 80,000 people across Canada have signed on to this campaign," said Lafleur. "A single-payer, universal prescription drug plan would ensure that everybody with a health card has access to the medications they need."

Who: Donald Lafleur, CLC Executive Vice-President What: Labour Day BBQ Where: Joe Ghiz Memorial Park, Charlottetown When: Monday, September 3, 11:00 a.m.

