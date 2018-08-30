MacroGenics Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rockville, MD, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in three investor conferences in September. These conferences include:

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 20th Annual Global Investment Conference – MacroGenics' management will participate in the conference and provide a corporate update on September 5, 2018, at 8:45am ET in New York City.

Citi's 13th Annual Biotech Conference – MacroGenics' management will participate in the conference and Dr. Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Landscape in Immuno-Oncology and Bi-Specific Antibodies" on September 6, 2018, at 9:00am ET in Boston.

Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – MacroGenics' management will participate in the conference, including a fireside chat on September 12, 2018, at 9:55am ET in New York City.

A webcast of the H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Morgan Stanley conference presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

