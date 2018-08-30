Husky Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CFO Jeff Hart (Acting) will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference in New York.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018

Time: 2:25 p.m. Mountain Time (4:25 p.m. Eastern Time)

A link to the audio webcast of the event will be available at the start of the presentation on Husky's website .

Event link: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference