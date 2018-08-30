Husky Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CFO Jeff Hart (Acting) will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference in New York.
Details:
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018
Time: 2:25 p.m. Mountain Time (4:25 p.m. Eastern Time)
A link to the audio webcast of the event will be available at the start of the presentation on Husky's website.
Event link: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
|Investor and Media Inquiries:
|Dan Cuthbertson, Senior Manager, External Communications and Investor Relations
|403-523-2395
|Kim Guttormson, Senior Media Relations Advisor
|403-298-7088