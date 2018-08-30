Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Husky Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 30, 2018 5:30pm   Comments
Share:

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CFO Jeff Hart (Acting) will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference in New York.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018
Time: 2:25 p.m. Mountain Time (4:25 p.m. Eastern Time)

A link to the audio webcast of the event will be available at the start of the presentation on Husky's website.

Event link: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference   

Investor and Media Inquiries:
Dan Cuthbertson, Senior Manager, External Communications and Investor Relations 
403-523-2395
 
Kim Guttormson, Senior Media Relations Advisor
403-298-7088

Husky Energy logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga