The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FB, SBGI, TSLA and AMPE

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Class Period: October 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Facebook, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"), which was adopted by the European Union on or around April 14, 2016, would have a foreseeable and materially negative impact on use of the Platform, revenue growth, and profitability because the informed consent required by the GDPR resulted in many users rejecting Facebook's privacy policies and/or procedures and exposed a significant number of fake accounts on the platform; (ii) by May 25, 2018, Facebook's Platform use and revenue growth had already begun to decline as a result of Facebook's efforts to comply with the GDPR; (iii) the decline in Facebook's Platform use and the increase in costs as a result of complying with the GDPR had a materially adverse effect on Facebook's financial health, including its revenue and projected growth; and (iv) as a result, Facebook's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Class Period: February 22, 2017 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

According to the complaint, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the merger of Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) and Sinclair was not in compliance with FCC rules and regulations; (ii) Sinclair was not using its best efforts to eliminate any impediment to regulatory approval; (iii) Sinclair was engaging in non-arm's length transactions with buyers connected to Sinclair's controlling shareholders in order to skirt FCC ownership rules; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 8, 2017, Sinclair announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued outstanding shares of Tribune. On August 3, 2017, Sinclair filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and documentary material pertaining to the agreement. Then on August 9, 2018, Tribune said it had terminated the deal and was suing Sinclair for breach of contract following the FCC's determination that Sinclair failed to fully disclose material information about the merger.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Tesla, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) that Musk's statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company's Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) that the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Tesla's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: AMPE)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 to August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

According to the complaint, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

