PRGX Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that Debbie Schleicher, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer, will be leaving the Company for personal reasons. The Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Peter Limeri as interim Chief Financial Officer, interim Treasurer and interim Controller, effective immediately. Mr. Limeri will serve until a permanent Chief Financial Officer has been appointed.



"We are pleased Pete is available and willing to return to PRGX and serve as our interim Chief Financial Officer until we are able to appoint a permanent Chief Financial Officer," said Ron Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I want to thank Debbie for the contributions she has made to PRGX and wish her well for the future."

Peter Limeri has over 25 years of financial experience, including his previous service with PRGX as Chief Financial Officer from November 2014 to May 2018 and from February 2006 until May 2009. Mr. Limeri's previous experience also includes serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of LCG, LLC, a management consulting firm specializing in strategic, financial and operations transformation, and serving as President and Chief Financial Officer of Physiotherapy Associates.

About PRGX

PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services. With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 75% of the top 20 global retailers and over 25% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year. The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings. In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients' financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com .

