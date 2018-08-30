Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Day

LOUDON, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU), a leading global manufacturer of recreational fiberglass boats, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 8:00AM ET at various locations near its headquarters in Loudon, Tennessee.



The day will include management presentations that will provide an overview of the company's strategy and its growth opportunities, a tour of its manufacturing facility, and product demos.

A live webcast and audio archive of management's presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.malibuboats.com . A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the company's website for twelve months following the release.

For further details about the event, please contact malibuboatsir@clermontpartners.com .

About Malibu Boats

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport boats, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats has the #1 market share position in the United States in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research brands. Also, Malibu Boats has the #1 market share position in the United States in the 24' – 29' segment of the sterndrive category through its Cobalt brand. Since inception in 1982, Malibu Boats has been a consistent innovator in the powerboat industry, designing products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating and water sports is a key aspect of their lifestyle.

Contact Information

Malibu Boats, Inc.

Zac Lemons

(865) 657-3671

InvestorRelations@MalibuBoats.com

or