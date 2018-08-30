Trevena to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) today, announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 in New York, NY.



Event: 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

Date: September 5, 2018

Time: 5:30p.m. EDT

Location: Library (2nd floor), St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City

To join a live audio webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investor section of the Company's website. Following the conclusion of the presentation, the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. The Company has discovered four novel and differentiated drug candidates, including oliceridine injection, currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for potential approval for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain, TRV250 for the treatment of acute migraine, and TRV734 for pain. The Company maintains an early stage portfolio of drug discovery programs.

Contacts

Trevena, Inc.

http://www.trevena.com/index.php

Investors:

Jonathan Violin, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President, Scientific Affairs & Investor Relations Officer

610-354-8840 x231

jviolin@trevena.com

or

Media: