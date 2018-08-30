MEDIA ADVISORY — OFL President Chris Buckley to speak on Labour Day

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Labour Day, Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley will be speaking at a media event at the statue of Adam Beck at 8:45 a.m.



"This Labour Day, we are sending a clear message to Doug Ford: Hands off our rights," said Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley. "Workers in Ontario are not going to let Doug Ford take away our hard-fought rights. It's time for this government to do right by Ontarians."

Ontario workers fought for and won long overdue improvements to Ontario's labour and employment laws including paid sick days, fairer scheduling and equal pay for equal work provisions. Other victories included protections for workers engaged in a labour dispute, making it easier to join a union, and five days paid leave for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

A key victory was legislating an increase to the minimum wage to $15. The increase is scheduled for January 1, 2019 and will benefit 1.7 million workers who earn at or near the minimum wage in Ontario. Doug Ford has said he will repeal it.

"We are not going to be silent while Doug Ford repeals those gains and strips Ontarians of their rights or further disadvantages the working people of this province," said Buckley.

Media event: When: Sept 3, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. Where: Statue of Adam Beck, at Queen and University Speakers: John Cartwright – President, Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Chris Buckley – President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Deena Ladd – Co-founder & coordinator, Workers Action Centre

Joy Lachica – Executive Board Member of Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario

Aleem Tharani – ATU Local 113 & TTC Riders

Please join the OFL to celebrate our wins and prepare to work in solidarity for decent work for every worker in Ontario and tell Doug Ford "Hands off our rights!"



The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

For further information contact:

Meagan Perry

Director of Communications,

Ontario Federation of Labour

mperry@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

cope343