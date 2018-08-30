Navient President and CEO to present at Barclays 2018 Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 13

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), a leading asset management and business processing services company, today announced that President and CEO Jack Remondi will speak at the Barclays 2018 Global Financial Services Conference on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Remondi will deliver remarks at 7:30 a.m. EDT in New York City.



A live audio webcast, along with any written materials or slides used during the presentation, will be available at navient.com/investors . A replay will be available approximately two hours following the presentation through Sept. 27.

About Navient

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is a leading provider of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, California and other locations. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Nikki Lavoie, 302-283-4057, nikki.lavoie@navient.com

Investors: Joe Fisher, 302-283-4075, joe.fisher@navient.com

Customers: 888-272-5543

NAVICF