Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 30, 2018 4:15pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:                Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik

What:              Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

When:             Wednesday, September 12, 2018
                        9:00 AM ET
                                   
Where:            New York Hilton Midtown
                       1135 Avenue of the Americas
                       New York, NY 10019

Mr. Ptasznik's presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq's Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

ABOUT NASDAQ

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit http://business.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5344
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(678) 504-6097
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

