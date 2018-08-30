Mspark Welcomes New Team Members and Announces Promotions

HELENA, Ala., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to welcome the following new team members and announce the following promotions.



Mspark is proud to welcome new team members Glenn Kawasaki and Whit Cox, and announce promotions for Sherri Finley and William Scott.





Glenn Kawasaki has recently joined Mspark as Senior Director of Consumer Analytics. In his role, Glenn Kawasaki will lead the Consumer Analytics team as they partner with our clients to identify their ideal customers and geography to target through the use of both predictive and client data. He'll also lead the team in analyzing post-promotion data to optimize profile recommendations and maximize campaign performance. Kawasaki brings more than 15 years of experience in Marketing and Analytics. Prior to joining Mspark, he held senior positions in both marketing and analytics at Valassis/ADVO. He also served as Vice President of Targeting for Workplace Media and held Vice President level roles at Imagitas.

Whit Cox has recently joined Mspark as Director of Accounting & Financial Reporting. In this role, Cox will be responsible for overseeing general accounting and financial reporting functions for the organization while also leading a team of Accountants. He will also maintain a system of internal controls that will ensure company assets are adequately safeguarded and that all financial reporting is prepared in compliance with all company policies and industry standards. Prior to joining Mspark, Cox had roles of increasing responsibility with Deloitte & Touche, Walter Energy and TSE Brakes, Inc.

Sherri Finley has recently been promoted to Director, Talent Development & Virtual Sales. She previously held the role of Director, Sales Development. In her new role, she will have responsibility for Mspark's Virtual Sales Team as well as the Sales Development team. During Finley's 16-year tenure at Mspark, she's worked in multiple areas, including Inside Sales, Lead Generation, Human Resources, Account Services, and most recently, Sales Development. This experience has given her the unique advantage of understanding our company and business, equipping her well for her new role.

William J. Scott has recently been promoted to Director, Human Resources. Scott most recently held the role of the role of Human Resources Manager. In his new role, he will manage recruiting and employee relations, employer branding, candidate experience and onboarding and training. In Scott's 7-year tenure at Mspark, he has held Human Resources roles with increasing levels of responsibility, providing a firm foundation in understanding of our company and culture that are essential to this role.

"We are excited to have such talent on our team," said Anna Marie Chapman, Vice President of Human Resources at Mspark. "Having the right people and rewarding our team members' growth and development is a key strategy for Mspark. We welcome our new team members and congratulate our team members receiving promotions!"

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.4 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1500d61a-3357-4e13-a451-df36665b9e53

Contact:

Mspark

5901 Highway 52 East,

Helena, AL 35080

Phone: 205.620.6259

Email: contactus@mspark.com



