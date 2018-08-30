LANNETT COMPANY, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Lannett Company, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Lannett Company, Inc. ("Lannett" or the "Company") (NYSE:LCI) on behalf of investors who purchased Lannett securities between February 7, 2018 through August 17, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed complaint alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals ("JSP")



Lannett's reported revenues were unsustainable; and



as a result, defendants' statements about Lannett's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On August 20, 2018, prior to the market's open, Lannett announced that its exclusive distribution agreement with JSP would not be renewed upon its expiration in March 2019. Lannett also stated that it intended to redouble its efforts to explore options for addressing the Company's capital structure. On this news, Lannett's share price fell $8.15 or 60.3% to close at $5.35 on August 20, 2018.

