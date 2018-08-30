Holiday Inn Club Vacations Brand Celebrates 10 years by Giving Away 6-Day/5-Night Vacations to 10 Lucky Winners

Orlando, FL, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birthdays are full of friends, family and fun. On Sept. 10, Orange Lake Resorts, home to the Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand, is throwing a 10th birthday party for the brand. It's the start of a series of birthday-themed events for guests, owners and team members, including games, giveaways, parties and plenty of fun surprises continuing right through the end of the year. Plus, from Sept. 1 through the end of December 2018, fans can enter to win various prizes including one of ten 6-day, 5-night stays at a Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort, through the brand's social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.*

"We're so proud of how much our owners and guests love Holiday Inn Club Vacations," said Tom Nelson, President & CEO of Orange Lake Resorts. "The first 10 years of the brand have been tremendous. We have grown from just four resorts to 26 located throughout the U.S. since its launch. The next 10 years are going to be even more fun as we continue to grow and add new vacation destinations and beautiful resorts for our owners and guests to experience."

The Holiday Inn Club Vacations brand was created in 2008 through a market-changing alliance between Orange Lake Resorts and IHG®, one of the world's leading hotel companies. Orange Lake Resorts, thanks in part to the Holiday Inn Club Vacations brand, is one of the largest and fastest-growing timeshare companies in the U.S. with resorts in 13 states stretching from Vermont to Nevada and Wisconsin to Florida. More than 340,000 owners and Holiday Inn Club® members enjoy the benefits of timeshare ownership through the company.

