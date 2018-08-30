Dynacor Nominates a Vice-President Operations

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG) (OTC:DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to report that it has appointed Jorge Luis Cárdenas as Vice-President Operations. Dynacor's senior management and the Board of Directors is looking forward to working closely with Jorge Luis to implement our strategies for growth over the next few years.

Dynacor recently published (see press release dated June 19, 2018) its strategic plan for the next three years which presents its plans for growth both in Peru and in other jurisdictions. In his new position as Vice-President Operations, J.L. Cárdenas, will spearhead this strategy. His mandate will specifically involve expansion of the company's ore processing business as well as to continuously improve efficiency of our operations.

Mr. Cárdenas has been working with Dynacor since 1996 and has led our Peruvian team that has very successfully built our ore processing business to become the 315th largest company in Peru in 2018 (América economía, Ranking, July 2018) with sales greater than 100 million USD in 2017.

Jorge Luis Cárdenas is a metallurgical engineer with more than 2 decades of experience in gold mining and ore processing. From 1996 to 2003 he was Plant Superintendent at Dynacor's Huanca Metalex plant. In 2004, he became Operations Manager and finally in 2008 was promoted to General Manager of Minera Veta Dorada a subsidiary of Dynacor Gold Mines inc. in Peru. He holds a bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering (1990) and a degree in Mine Management (2006), and is a member of the Colegio de Ingenieros del Perú.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2016 (73,477 ounces) and its production guidance for 2018 is 90-94,000 ounces of gold. Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

