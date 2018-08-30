SEB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB REQUESTS PROPOSALS FROM LAW FIRMS INTERESTED IN SERVING AS LEAD COUNSEL IN SYMANTEC SECURITIES CLASS ACTION

On August 23, 2018, the Hon. William H. Alsup in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California appointed SEB Investment Management AB ("SEB IM") lead plaintiff in Felix v. Symantec Corporation, 3:18-cv-02902-WHA (N.D. Cal.). SEB IM is requesting proposals from qualified law firms interested in being retained as class counsel in this securities class action (the "Symantec Class Action"), subject to court approval. Counsel should have substantial experience, expertise, and adequate resources to fund and prosecute a major securities class action alleging, without limitation, violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Qualified applicants may apply to serve as lead counsel in the Symantec Securities Class Action by responding to the request for proposal, which can be downloaded via the following link: http://symantecsecuritieslitigation.com. Responses to the request for proposal must be received no later than 4 p.m. Eastern Time on September 6, 2018. Late responses will not be considered.





SEB IM, a fund management company, is a subsidiary of SEB AB and part of the SEB Group. SEB Group is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB Group takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB Group offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB Group's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 June 2018, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,818bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,838bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB IM and SEB Group at www.sebgroup.com

