ACETO Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2018 Financial Results News Release and Conference Call

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACETO Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET), an international company engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of Human Health products, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals, will issue its financial results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2018 ended June 30, 2018 after the stock market close on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.



Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 13, 2018. To participate in the conference call, please dial 844-413-3976 or 412-317-6583 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call and ask for the ACETO Corporation call.

To preregister, go to DiamondPassLink . Callers who preregister will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may preregister at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.aceto.com . Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET on September 13, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 21, 2018 and may be accessed by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 and reference conference ID #10121909. An archived replay of the conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT ACETO

ACETO Corporation, incorporated in 1947, is focused on the global marketing, sale and distribution of Human Health products (finished dosage form generics and nutraceutical products), Pharmaceutical Ingredients (pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients) and Performance Chemicals (specialty chemicals and agricultural protection products). With business operations in nine countries, ACETO distributes over 1,100 chemical compounds used principally as finished products or raw materials in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, agricultural, coatings and industrial chemical industries. ACETO's global operations, including a staff of 25 in China and 12 in India, are distinctive in the industry and enable its worldwide sourcing and regulatory capabilities.

