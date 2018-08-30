Steelcase to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) will webcast a discussion of its second quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, September 20, 2018, after the market closes.



For over 105 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world's leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands - including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, PolyVision®, Turnstone® and AMQ™. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2018 revenue of $3.1 billion.

