Degreed Announces Dan Lyons, Carla Arellano, and Jean-Marc Laouchez as 2018 LENS Conference Keynote Speakers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed, the lifelong learning platform, today announced Dan Lyons, Carla Arellano, and Jean-Marc Laouchez as keynote speakers for the nearly sold-out LENS 2018 Conference. Dan Lyons, the New York Times best-selling author of the newly published book Lab Rats: How Silicon Valley Made Work Miserable for the Rest of Us, joins Carla Arellano, Partner in McKinsey's OrgSolutions group, and Jean-Marc Laouchez, Senior Client Partner and President of the Korn Ferry Institute, to round out a full-day agenda.

The theme of this year's LENS event, the business of building skills, aims to teach business and learning leaders how to drive success by understanding the newest and smartest ways to harness technology and data to discover, build, and measure the skills their companies need. The fourth annual LENS conference will feature a full day of thought leadership, workshops, and case studies from experts like Peter Fox, Global Head of Digital Learning and Talent Technology at Citi; Tim Munden, Chief Learning Officer at Unilever; Barry Murphy, Global Learning Lead at Airbnb; and Louise Welch, Senior Director, Enterprise Learning and Development at Capital One.

"We're bringing together the world's best minds in learning and talent to give business leaders a bootcamp in optimizing their companies for the future," said Degreed CEO, Chris McCarthy. "Knowing what skills your people have and what skills they need is vital to success. We believe Dan, Carla, and Jean-Marc each bring unique and important viewpoints on the business of building skills and we're excited to have them as part of a packed agenda."

LENS will take place Thursday, October 4 at Center415 in New York City. Those interested in attending can view the full agenda and purchase tickets at: https://lens-nyc-2018.degreed.com/

About Degreed

Degreed is an award-winning learning platform built for the way today's workers really build their expertise and grow their careers. Degreed integrates organizations' internal talent systems with the world's largest ecosystem of open learning resources — millions of courses, videos, articles, books, podcasts and more from thousands of sources. So now, organizations and their people can personalize, share and track all their development — however and wherever they learn. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York City, and Amsterdam.

Media Contact:

Todd Tauber

VP of Product Marketing

todd@degreed.com