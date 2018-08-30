Prime Capital Investment Advisors Continues Growth Into Ohio Valley

Overland Park, Kan., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giesting Financial, based in Batesville, Indiana, will join Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA), continuing PCIA's growth in 2018. Giesting Financial's current services will be complemented by PCIA's robust operations and support services, as well as expanded wealth advisory services. The partnership will also enable Giesting Financial to provide retirement plan consultation through Qualified Plan Advisors (QPA).



"We have known of Prime Capital Investment Advisors for some time and have been impressed with their leadership team and operational structure. Recognizing the benefits we can provide our clients, agreeing to the partnership was an easy decision," said Mark Giesting, owner and principal of Giesting Financial.



"Mark and his team have built a tremendous business based on the same principles we operate under at PCIA – serving clients to help them achieve their life's ambitions. We could not be more excited to welcome them to our network of advisors," said Glenn Spencer, CEO of PCIA.



"2018 has been a year of growth for PCIA. We are thrilled that Mark and his team have agreed to join PCIA and leverage our resources to better serve the Indiana market as we continue our plan to build a national brand and serve clients across the country," said Tim Hakes, president and vice chairman of Prime Capital Investment Advisors.



The announcement comes on the heels of recent announcements of PCIAs expansions into Florida, Houston and Northern California as part of a planned growth strategy. The company has also bolstered its executive team by hiring industry veteran Spencer as CEO.



About Prime Capital Investment Advisors Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric, team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management. The firm has several locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation.



Securities offered through Private Client Services, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisor. Prime Capital Investment Advisors doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors, "QPA." Private Client Services, Qualified Plan Advisors, and Prime Capital Investment Advisors are unaffiliated entities. 6201 College Blvd., 7th Floor, Overland Park, KS 66211

The Prime Capital Investment Advisors leadership team L-R Scott Colangelo, Chairman and Managing Partner; Timothy Hakes, President; Glenn Spencer, Chief Executive Officer.









