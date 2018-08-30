AT ADF: Velox Unleashes the Power of Digital Decoration for Mass Production

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ADF NY) – The game-changer in the packaging industry is digital decoration for mass production, made possible exclusively by Velox Ltd. , offering end-to-end, high quality printing for both long and short runs of cylindrical containers such as plastic and aluminum tubes, aerosol cans, laminated tubes, and more. In New York at the upcoming ADF conference and exhibition, participants will be able to hear about the unique features and how brand owners and converters can leverage digital direct-to-shape decoration to evolve their brand and business strategy.



The Velox IDS 250 direct-to-shape digital decorator delivers superior decoration quality and capabilities at high-volume production that outstrip both analog printing solutions and labels. At the same time, it allows a more efficient and flexible production process, with a low total cost of ownership (TCO).



Differentiate packaging designs to make decoration stand out with never-seen-before capabilities and printing quality using Velox' digital direct-to-shape printing technology.



The Velox technology can turn the closure into an integral part of a tube's design. Printing can also be done on aerosol cans.





Presentation: Presentation: Unleashing the Power of Digital Decoration for Mass Production

Wednesday, September 5, 2:30 – 2:45 p.m.

Presenter: Ofer Nir, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development, Velox Ltd.



Velox's digital direct-to-shape decoration solution is the first to expand digital processes beyond short runs to offer a compelling replacement for mass-production analog decoration. By enabling decoration at full production speed, along with a dramatic value leap in the form of unique printing features, highly flexible decoration capabilities, and mass production economics, Velox opens a new world of operational and marketing opportunities for converters and brand owners.

ADF New York: Wednesday, September 5 – Thursday, September 6

The Altman Building & Metropolitan Pavilion

135 W 18th St, Between 6th & 7th Avenues, New York

Exhibit hours: Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Velox Ltd. Booth #C36

About Velox

Velox Ltd. develops and manufactures industrial-grade direct-to-shape digital decoration solutions for the rigid container industry. Its proprietary DTS-Inkjet technology, based on uniquely formulated inks and dedicated deposition architecture, introduces an entirely new approach to digital printing that is poised to disrupt the packaging decoration market. Velox's industrial-grade digital decorator delivers, at full production speed, superior decoration quality and capabilities that outstrip the benefits of analog printing solutions, while allowing a more efficient and flexible production process and a low total cost of ownership (TCO). Velox is powered by an expert team with uniquely extensive and wide-ranging experience in digital printing, led by veteran executives with proven success in driving company growth. For more information, visit www.velox-digital.com or visit @Velox_DigiPrint on Twitter .

CONTACT:

Joanne Stanway

Rainier Communications

+1 978-273-1473

velox@rainierco.com

Merav Sheffer

Velox Ltd.

+972-3-5138051

merav.sheffer@velox-digital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d9f29c7-71cc-469b-a6c4-bc7c2be4880b

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e873c0c-0f1f-425d-a525-64e39a70ba9d

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a88bce9-ddd2-4568-a80b-e3239518f872