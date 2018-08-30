BLUE GRASS AIRPORT BREAKS GROUND ON NEW AIRCRAFT RESCUE & FIREFIGHTING FACILITY

Lexington, Kentucky, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Blue Grass Airport officials, Congressman Andy Barr and distinguished guests gathered today for a celebratory groundbreaking ceremony for a new aircraft rescue and firefighting facility to protect central Kentucky's flying public.



This new facility is part of a five-phase, multi-year program to enhance operational safety on the airfield and improve the efficiency of aircraft movement. While the primary emphasis of this program focuses on the realignment of the airport's main taxiway and additional connectivity for general aviation aircraft, the project also incorporated the relocation of the airport's snow removal equipment complex in 2015 as well as this upcoming relocation of the airport's aircraft rescue and firefighting facility. The relocation of these two facilities will make the necessary improvements to the taxiways possible.

"Completing this project will not only enhance our rescue and firefighting capabilities, it will also put us one step closer to completing this multi-phase project to improve overall safety and efficiency at Blue Grass Airport," said Eric Frankl. "Protecting the traveling public is a tremendous responsibility and Blue Grass Airport places the utmost emphasis on making sure its first responders have the necessary resources and facilities. We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and skillful team that responds to emergency calls when needed."

Funding for the new $15 million aircraft rescue and firefighting facility is being provided by Federal Aviation Administration airport improvement grants as well as airport operating revenue and passenger facility charges. Combined costs for the entire five-phase program are expected to be approximately $66 million once completed.

"As a native Lexingtonian, I've witnessed firsthand the continued growth of the Blue Grass Airport into a true hub for visitors and economic opportunity," said Congressman Andy Barr. "Today's groundbreaking represents another step in a plan that will provide additional job creation and economic growth for Central and Eastern Kentucky and beyond. I would like to especially thank Executive Director Eric Frankl and the Airport Board for their hard work and continuous efforts to advance important projects such as this and to establish Blue Grass Airport as a first class regional airport for the Commonwealth."

"On behalf of the Airport Board, I would like to extend our gratitude to the Federal Aviation Administration and Congressman Andy Barr for recognizing the significance of this initiative," said Van Alford, chairman of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board. "We are also thankful for the ongoing assistance from Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and their valuable support of our efforts to position the airport for continued success and future growth."

This new 23,196-square-foot facility was designed by Crawford, Murphy & Tilly and CR Architects and is being constructed by The Walker Company of Kentucky. It will accommodate 18 full-time officers and four bays for aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles. All bays provide officers with immediate access to the airport's runways, ramp and terminal building and two of the bays are constructed in a drive-through design. Features of the new facility will include equipment storage, offices, dormitories, training rooms, kitchen facilities and locker rooms for staff. It will replace the current aircraft rescue and firefighting building that was constructed in 1979.

Located in Lexington, Kentucky, Blue Grass Airport is served by four major airlines providing non-stop and connecting service to hundreds of destinations worldwide. The airport serves more than 1.3 million passengers annually and supports our community with an economic output exceeding $370 million.

