Secoo Holding Limited to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, September 6, 2018

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SECO), Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2018 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, September 6, 2018, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on September 6, 2018 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on September 6, 2018).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 China: 400-620-8038 Conference ID: 3058626

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.secoo.com .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until September 13, 2018:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780 China: 400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 3058626

About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo") is Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform as measured by GMV in 2016. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company's integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 300,000 SKUs, covering over 3,000 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company's proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

For more information, please visit ir.secoo.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



In China:

Secoo Holding Limited

Jingbo Ma

Tel: +86 10 6588-0135

E-mail: ir@secoo.com



The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 5730-6202

E-mail: Secoo@tpg-ir.com



In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: Secoo@tpg-ir.com