Secoo Holding Limited to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, September 6, 2018
BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SECO), Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2018 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, September 6, 2018, before the open of U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on September 6, 2018 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on September 6, 2018).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|United States:
|+1-845-675-0437
|International:
|+65-6713-5090
|Hong Kong:
|+852-3018-6771
|China:
|400-620-8038
|Conference ID:
|3058626
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.secoo.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until September 13, 2018:
|United States:
|+1-646-254-3697
|International:
|+61-2-8199-0299
|Hong Kong:
|+852-3051-2780
|China:
|400-632-2162
|Replay Access Code:
|3058626
About Secoo Holding Limited
Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo") is Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform as measured by GMV in 2016. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company's integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 300,000 SKUs, covering over 3,000 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company's proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.
