Predictive Technology Group to Present at H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC:PRED), a life-sciences technology company, announces that Bradley Robinson, President and CEO, will present a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time (1:15 p.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the St. Regis New York.



Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with the investment community on Wednesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 6. Please contact Kevin Mc Cabe at LHA Investor Relations at 310-691-7000 to request a meeting.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the events section of the Company's website at www.predtechgroup.com/investor-relations .

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its wholly owned subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics and Predictive Biotech. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person's risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is at www.predictivetechnologygroup.com, www.predrx.com and www.predbiotech.com.