Digital Health Transformation Leader Daniel Garrett, Former PwC Partner, Joins Welldoc® Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welldoc®, a leading digital health company revolutionizing chronic disease management to help transform lives through the use of its digital therapeutics, announced today that Daniel Garrett, a digital health transformation consultant and recently retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), has been appointed to Welldoc's Board of Directors.



"Dan brings a depth of healthcare information technology and consulting experience to the table as our newest Board member," said Welldoc President and CEO Kevin McRaith. "He is a health technology thought leader who is widely respected amongst his colleagues and the industry."

Mr. Garrett is recognized as an expert in the Analytics, Digital, and Cyber Technology space around creating value for Patients, creating Information to make informed decisions and creating industry models that reduce the cost of delivering health. He has spent his career serving as a technology and health information technology (HIT) consultant. In addition to his new role on the Welldoc Board, he sits on the Board of Directors of the eHealth Initiative. He previously served as PwC's Technology Consulting practice Leader in the US & Trifecta (US, China/HK, and Japan) regions. Mr. Garrett led both the US Health Industries HIT and Global Health Industries Digital and Analytics practices. Additionally, he has led some of the Industries largest HIT acquisitions, deployments of Electronic Health Records (EHR), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) transformations and enterprise deployments of Digital and Analytics Technologies in the US and abroad.

"While I've seen many digital health companies come and go during my years with PwC, Welldoc has remained steadfast and vigilant in its pursuit of developing innovative technologies that are clinically proven to transform the lives of patients living with chronic diseases," said Mr. Garrett. "I look forward to working with Kevin, the Welldoc team and the industry in my new role on the Board."

As a successful leader spearheading change and large transformation initiatives across the health industry, Mr. Garrett's experience spans across multiple sectors of the healthcare industry including providers, health plans, federal health agencies, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, retailers and distributors. The convergence of the health sectors around the digital patient/consumer intersections and informatics made possible through analytics is his focus, particularly as there has been an industry pivot to value based care models.



Consulting Magazine recently recognized Mr. Garrett as one of the Top 25 Consultants in 2018, and he was previously honored with the Fox IT award for Distinguished Alumni recognized for his IT career and contributions to the community and the healthcare industry. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Fox School of Business at Temple University.

About BlueStar®

BlueStar®, powered by Welldoc®, is an FDA-cleared, proven digital therapeutic that is an in-app coach engaging people with type 2 diabetes. It delivers personalized, real-time feedback, as well as diabetes educational tools that are actionable and individualized. Specifically, Welldoc has developed more than 30 peer-reviewed publications and presentations on BlueStar, including two randomized, controlled clinical trials. Our clinical evidence shows a 1.7 to 2.0-point mean A1C reduction for adults living with type 2 diabetes who used BlueStar. In November 2017, the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science (formerly Quintiles/IMS) named BlueStar the "top app" in clinical diabetes treatment. BlueStar delivers an estimated average cost savings of $254-$271 per user per month, proven clinical outcomes and a net promoter member satisfaction score of 70. For more information on BlueStar, visit: www2.bluestardiabetes.com .

About Welldoc®

Welldoc® is a leading digital therapeutic company revolutionizing chronic disease management to help transform lives. Our groundbreaking technology is guiding individuals through the complicated journey of living with chronic diseases, with a goal of helping individuals self-manage their conditions to achieve significant clinical outcomes and cost savings. We began our journey by mastering diabetes management solutions and are moving rapidly into creating additional tools for managing other chronic diseases including hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure (CHF). We are the first digital health company based on a life science business model with a foundation that is built on randomized clinical trials that demonstrate significant clinical outcomes. We have taken an aggressive and innovative approach that utilizes sophisticated logic, precise algorithms, and artificial intelligence (AI), which integrates the most advanced mobile technology and behavioral insights. Welldoc partners with, collaborates with, and is backed by top healthcare companies (including Merck and Johnson and Johnson), leading innovators, dedicated investors, and top mobile technology companies (such as Samsung). For more information, visit www.welldoc.com .

Media Contact:

Juliette Bogus

PressComm PR

Tel: +1 410.980.5687

Email: juliettebogus@presscommpr.com