Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS), (TSX:GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.023625 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.2835 per share), which will be payable on September 28, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2018.



Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 10 utility companies which provide water, wastewater and recycled water services. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com .

