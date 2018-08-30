Cesca Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL), a market leader in automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell-based therapies, today announced that Chris Xu, PhD, chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 11:40am ET. The conference is being held September 4-6 at the St. Regis in New York City.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors who are registered to attend the conference. If you are an institutional investor and would like to attend Cesca's presentation or meet with management, please click on the following link ( www.rodmanevents.com ) to register. Once confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be in the Investors section on the Events and Webcast page of the Company's website: www.cescatherapeutics.com . The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. Its device division, ThermoGenesis Corp., provides a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company is developing an automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. A more complete description of risks that could cause actual events to differ from the outcomes predicted by Cesca Therapeutics' forward-looking statements is set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cesca Therapeutics' annual report on Form 10-K and other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, and you should consider each of those factors when evaluating the forward-looking statements.

