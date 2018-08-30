Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (the "Company" or "MBI") (NASDAQ:MBII), a leading provider of bio-based pest management and plant health products for the agriculture, turf and ornamental and water treatment markets, today announced that Jim Boyd, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis New York hotel in New York City.



Jim Boyd, Chief Financial Officer of Marrone Bio Innovations, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, and is scheduled to present as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Presentation Time: 10:25 a.m. Eastern time

Location: Maisonnette I - The St. Regis New York (Two East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/mbii/

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) strives to lead the movement to more sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies to rapidly develop seven effective and environmentally responsible pest management products to help customers operate more sustainably while uniquely improving plant health and increasing crop yields. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents around its superior natural product chemistry, MBI's currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® Stargus® and Amplitude™, Zelto® and Zequanox®.

Marrone Bio Innovations is dedicated to pioneering smart biopesticide solutions that support a better tomorrow for both farmers, turf managers and consumers around the globe. For more information, please visit www.marronebio.com .

Marrone Bio Innovations Contacts:

Pam Marrone, CEO and Founder

Telephone: +1 (530) 750-2800

Email: Info@marronebio.com