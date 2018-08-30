The Joint Corp. to Participate at the Lake Street Capital Markets 2018 Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced management is scheduled to attend the Lake Street Capital Markets 2018 Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 13. The conference is being held at The Parker New York in New York City.



Peter Holt, CEO, and Jake Singleton, Corporate Controller, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Interested investors should contact their Lake Street Capital Markets representative or Kirsten Chapman of LHA Investor Relations at thejoint@lhai.com .

A copy of The Joint's most recent investor presentation will be available on its website at https://ir.thejoint.com/company-information .

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is an emerging growth company that is reinventing chiropractic by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With over 400 clinics nationwide and nearly 5 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington, The Joint and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.