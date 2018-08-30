uniQure to Participate at Multiple Upcoming Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in September:



• Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Healthcare Conference, September 5 – 6, 2018 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA.

Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Wednesday, September 5 th at 3:35 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

at 3:35 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event. In addition, company management will host meetings with institutional investors.

• Citi's 13th Annual Biotech Conference, September 5 – 6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.

Matt Kapusta will participate in a panel discussion entitled, "Gene Therapy: Present & Future", moderated by Citi analysts, on Thursday, September 6 th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

at 10:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event. In addition, company management will host meetings with institutional investors.

• Goldman Sachs 8th Annual Biotech Symposium, September 7, 2018 at Goldman Sachs London Offices, in London, United Kingdom.

Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at uniQure, will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on Friday, September 7th.

• 2018 Janney Healthcare Conference, September 17, 2018 at the Union League Club in New York City.

Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will present a corporate update on Monday, September 17 th at 10:45 a.m. ET.

at 10:45 a.m. ET. In addition, company management will host meetings with institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with liver/metabolic, central nervous system and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts