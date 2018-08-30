Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) today announced that Willie Quinn, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development of Sunesis, will present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 10:20 A.M. Eastern Time at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Sunesis website at http://ir.sunesis.com . A replay will be archived on the "Calendar of Events" page in the Investors and Media section of the Sunesis website for two weeks.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis is a biopharmaceutical company developing new therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Sunesis has built an experienced drug development organization committed to improving the lives of people with cancer. The Company is focused on advancing its novel kinase-inhibitor pipeline, with an emphasis on establishing proof of concept that its oral non-covalent BTK-inhibitor vecabrutinib is effective in ibrutinib-resistant chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Vecabrutinib is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other B-cell malignancies who have progressed after prior therapies. Beyond the development of vecabrutinib, the Company has two other kinase inhibitor programs, including Sunesis' proprietary preclinical PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510, which is in preclinical development with an IND submission planned in 2019, and the Takeda-partnered pan-RAF inhibitor TAK-580, which is in a clinical trial for pediatric low-grade glioma. PDK1 is a master kinase that activates other kinases important to cell growth and survival including members of the AKT, PKC, RSK and SGK families. Sunesis is also seeking a partner to fund the completion of development for vosaroxin, a Phase 3 investigational product for relapsed or refractory AML.

