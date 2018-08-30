CDW to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), a leading provider of technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare, announced today that Thomas E. Richards, chairman and chief executive officer of CDW, will present at the 2018 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at 7:30 am PDT / 10:30 am EDT.



Individuals may listen to the live presentation made at the conference via webcast at https://investor.cdw.com/. An archived copy of the presentation will be available for 180 days on the same website.

About CDW

CDW is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. A Fortune 500 company with multi-national capabilities, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs more than 8,900 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2018, the company generated net sales of over $15 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Investor Inquiries

Sari Macrie, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(847) 968-0238

investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquiries

Sara Granack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(847) 419-7411

mediarelations@cdw.com

CDWPR-FI