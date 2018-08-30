Acacia Communications to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

MAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced that Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Gavin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Thursday, September 13th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in Las Vegas. The presentation will be available live via audio webcast, as well as archived replay, at the Acacia Communications' Investor Relations website at http://ir.acacia-inc.com .



About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By leveraging silicon technology to build optical interconnects, a process Acacia Communications refers to as the "siliconization of optical interconnect," Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers and can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. For more information about Acacia, visit www.acacia-inc.com .

For further information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Monica Gould

Office: (212) 871-3927

Email: IR@acacia-inc.com

Lindsay Savarese

Office: (212) 331-8417

Email: IR@acacia-inc.com

Public Relations Contact:

Jackie D'Andrea

Office: (781) 966-4143

Email: PR@acacia-inc.com



