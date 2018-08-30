Sodexo appoints Angelo Piccirillo as Group General Counsel

Paris, August 30, 2018 - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, announces that Angelo Piccirillo has been named Group General Counsel as of September 1st, 2018. Piccirillo will assume responsibility for leading the Global Transversal Legal function, including the Group and Regional legal teams. He succeeds Bob Stern, who is retiring as of August 31, 2018 after 33 years in the company.

Prior to this role, Piccirillo was General Counsel for Global Client Contracts, MED Region, and Corporate Services Segment worldwide at Sodexo. During his 10-year tenure with Sodexo, he helped build the global legal and contract management expertise of the Group, supporting a variety of international client contracts and strategic operations.

Before joining Sodexo, Angelo Piccirillo worked for leading multinationals in the oil and gas industry, and law firms. Angelo Piccirillo is Italian and resides in France.

