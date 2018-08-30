Affimed to Present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

Heidelberg, Germany, August 30, 2018 - Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing highly targeted cancer immunotherapies that harness the power of innate and adaptive immunity (NK and T cells), today announced that Dr. Adi Hoess, Affimed's CEO, will present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 8:35 a.m. ET in Boston.

A live webcast of the conference presentation can be accessed through the "Events" section on the "Investors & Media" page of the Affimed website at http://www.affimed.com/events.php . A replay of the presentation will be available from Affimed's website for 30 days following the conference.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) engineers targeted immunotherapies, seeking to cure patients by harnessing the power of innate and adaptive immunity (NK and T cells). We are developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers and other life-threatening diseases. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

Affimed Investor Contact:

Gregory Gin, Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@affimed.com

Affimed Media Contact:

Anca Alexandru, Head of Communications, EU IR

E-Mail: media@affimed.com