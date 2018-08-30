Celebrity Fitness Expert & Formulator Joe Pavlik Joins the CaliPharms Advisory Board

Temecula, CA, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CaliPharms, Inc. (OTC:KGET), a Development Stage Company operating in the California Medicinal Cannabis Industry, publicly trading under the OTC Markets symbol "KGET" is pleased to announce that celebrity fitness expert and formulator Joe Pavlik, has joined the Advisory Board of CaliPharms, Inc.



Mr. Pavlik has extensive knowledge and experience in the health, fitness, and nutraceutical industries. CaliPharms has extensive plans to tap the resources and knowledge of Mr. Pavlik to further develop future products and innovative line extensions for CaliPharms. The initial phase will be to develop a CBD Beverage that will be one of a kind in the industry, along with additional novel CBD based products that support health, performance, and recovery.

Joe Pavlik stated this about working with CaliPharms on new product lines: "I'm sincerely looking forward to working with and helping CaliPharms to help establish the organization as an industry leader with a targeted approach to product development for athletes and fitness enthusiasts."

Pavlik further stated, "What I feel will be a key to the future success of CaliPharms is their open minded and committed management team who understand and believe that the future of athletic performance and recovery will be in the field of hemp and cannabis technologies. It's now my duty to deliver science based, research driven product innovations that will redirect the course of performance nutrition history."

About Joe Pavik:

Mr. Joe Pavlik has dedicated himself both personally and professionally to the world of exercise, fitness and performance nutrition, establishing himself as a global health and fitness industry expert and bio-hacking pioneer.

With over 25 years of professional experience in the nutraceutical, dietary supplement and performance nutrition field, Mr. Pavlik's expertise for discovering new and innovative ways to achieve and sustain the highest level of health and wellness is unmatched. His inner drive and passion to help everyone he meets live a healthier lifestyle serves as an inspiration for many to take the initiative to start making positive healthy lifestyle changes.

Mr. Pavlik is known for his insight, intuition and understanding of the human body and his breakthrough concepts and innovations as an author, product development specialist and nutritional scientist. Nicknamed "The Guru" he's recognized and respected by his colleagues as one of the industry's foremost leading authorities on sports nutrition, natural health remedies and anti-aging therapies. He's formulated hundreds of products and programs for everyone from Olympic Gold Medalists, world-class athletes and Hollywood's biggest stars, to parents and children wanting to achieve a higher level of health and fitness. His novel, science based formulations have been the foundation for many products that are taken daily by people throughout the world.

In 2012 he founded Elevate Hemp Sciences and since has directed the vast majority of his research and development efforts into discovering hemp derived and CBD products for optimizing the body's internal built-in Endocannabanoid System (ECS). He was inspired and motivated to do so after experiencing first hand the therapeutic, health building and positive life changing effects of "Cannabadiol" or "CBD" derived from THC-Free hemp seed oil. With the increased awareness and general fundamental understanding of CBD during this hemp health era, he's created the "Life March Diet," a masterful program for developing overall lifelong balanced health and wellness. Life March Diet features a sustainable 5-Step program focused on cleansing, detoxifying and alkalizing the body, proper nourishment by eating unrefined natural foods, incorporating a practical daily exercise regimen, adopting healthy lifestyle practices and supplementing daily with CBD.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio Mr. Pavlik currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where since 2005 he has served as the CEO & Founder of The Flexus Group, a world leading consulting firm in the dietary supplement, health and beauty industry, He also serves the local community of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County as Chief Health Officer for Life Sports Fitness, America's Heroic 501c(3) Non-Profit dedicated to helping children and families in the community become healthier and happier through education in sports, fitness and the arts. Joe's drive, determination and dedication are both inspiring and contagious, as he's developed a loyal following of fans and colleagues worldwide.

About CaliPharms, Inc.

CaliPharms Inc., trading under the symbol (KGET) which trades under its former name Kleangas Energy Technologies, Inc. is a development stage business. The Company currently is focused within the THC and CBD Beverage Industry.

