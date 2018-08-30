WISeKey Granted WebTrust Accreditation for the 11th Consecutive Year Making it one of the Most Widely Deployed Internet Root of Trust

New IoT Roof of Trust Accredited IoT optimized for the wide-range of Internet of Things devices.

Video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUkpTcyjYgo

Geneva, Switzerland - August 30, 2018- WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, OTTCQX: WIKYY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company announced today that it has completed successfully the annual independent audit which grants the reputed WebTrust accreditation, necessary to deliver reliable trust services.

The WebTrust accreditation of the WISeKey/OISTE Root Certification Authorities is key when connecting to secure websites and authenticating, digitally signing or encrypting electronic transactions, email or documents. Certificates issued under a WebTrust root are trusted by web browsers, operating systems and applications, allowing a seamless and much more secure user experience. By meeting not only the Baseline Requirements but the Extended Validation audit criteria, WISeKey continues to demonstrate its adherence to the most rigorous security controls and best practices in the digital certificate industry.

The WISeKey/OISTE Trust Model allows the issuance of recognized certificates for people, applications and objects. In particular, for its usage in IoT environments, the new WISeKey/OISTE Root for IoT, that enables the use of the Elliptic Curves cryptographic algorithms required for IoT devices, was recently accredited by all of the major Operating Systems and Browsers, ensuring a seamless integration and trust of these identities for IoT devices.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman & CEO of WISeKey, commented, "We are very proud of these new accreditations, which confirm the reliability of our Trust Services, allowing our customers to protect email and documents with digital signatures and encryption, reducing tremendously the risk of phishing attacks and ransomware."

Pedro Fuentes, Chief Security Officer of WISeKey commented, "With the growing compliance exigence for certification authorities, WISeKey is committed to undergoing international certifications like WebTrust that validate our practices."

WISeKey QuoVadis, the MPKI brand of WISeKey, also benefits of these international accreditations, together with certifications as eIDAS, which enables the issuance of trusted certificates in the European Union, and other local accreditations from several countries like Switzerland, The Netherlands, Bermuda, etc. The sum of all these accreditations in the WISeKey Holding ensures the highest level of compliance in the industry, and therefore the maximum recognition and ubiquity of our digital identities.

These certifications will allow WISeKey to proceed with the vertical integration of WISeKey's unique Root of Trust and Identity technology, creating the first ever comprehensive trusted end-to-end cybersecurity platform for people and objects (IoT) and give WISeKey the unique ability to deliver the most secure platform to its customers.

The proliferation and 'smartening' of IoT-driven devices is projected to reach a market cap exceeding $195 billion in 2023, according to analysts at ReportsnReports. From a market of $16 billion in 2016, this growth is mainly fueled by the increasingly ubiquitous manufacturing of smarter in-home, mobile, and transportation devices and the need to capture that data and enhance communication infrastructure. According to Gartner, over 6.4 billion IoT devices were 'connected' in 2016 with this number set to exponentially grow over the next decade.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey ((SIX: WIHN, OTCQX:WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

