Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MEDNAX, Farmland Partners, and Vuzix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

MEDNAX, Inc. (MD)

Class Period: February 2, 2016 - July 27, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that, on July 28, 2017, Mednax announced, during its second quarter earnings call with investors and analysts, that the company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the quarter. Significantly, the company also disclosed that any future anesthesiologist acquisitions were unlikely, which Mednax attributed to the "challenging" payor mix combined with "continued . . . growth in compensation expense for nurse anesthetists."

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

Class Period: May 9, 2017 - July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Farmland Partners artificially increased its revenues by making loans to related party tenants; (2) as a result of the foregoing, Farmland Partners Class Period revenues were overstated; and (3) as a result, Farmland Partners public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Class Period: September 9, 2017 - March 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost the Company's stock price; (2) that Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

