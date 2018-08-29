Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Zion, Sinclair, and Oracle and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., and Oracle Corporation. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Class Period: March 12, 2018 - July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2018

The complaint action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an SEC investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the Zion class action go to: https://bespc.com/zion/ .

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Class Period: February 22, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2018

The complaint action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and its proposed merger with Tribune Media Company (the "Sinclair/Tribune Merger"). Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Sinclair/Tribune Merger was not in compliance with FCC rules and regulations; (2) Sinclair was not using its best efforts to eliminate any impediment to regulatory approval; (3) Sinclair was engaging in non-arm's length transactions with buyers connected to Sinclair's controlling shareholders in order to skirt FCC ownership rules; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Sinclair class action go to: https://bespc.com/sbgi/ .

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 - March 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The complaint action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented the true drivers of the Company's cloud revenue growth. Specifically, Defendants falsely attributed the Company's revenue growth in its cloud segment to a variety of factors and initiatives, including, among other things, Oracle's "unprecedented level of automation and cost savings," as well as the Company being "customer-focused" and "intimate partners with our customer." In truth, Oracle drove sales of cloud products using threats and extortive tactics. The use of such tactics concealed the lack of real demand for Oracle's cloud services, making the growth unsustainable and ultimately driving away customers. Among other things, the Company threatened current customers with "audits" of their use of the Company's non-cloud software licenses unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs.

To learn more about the Oracle class action go to: https://bespc.com/oracle/ .

