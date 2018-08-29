Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Air Industries Group (AIRI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that the Firm is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Air Industries Group (AIRI).



To learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Air Industries Group lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/airi/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com .

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



