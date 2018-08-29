Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Green Bancorp, RLJ Entertainment, and Forest City on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Green Bancorp, Inc., RLJ Entertainment, Inc., and Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNBC)

Buyer: Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 24, 2018 and valued at approximately $1 billion, Green Bancorp stockholders will receive 0.79 shares of Veritex for each share of their Green Bancorp common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Green Bancorp's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Veritex.

To learn more about the Green Bancorp investigation go to: https://bespc.com/gnbc/ .

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLJE)

Buyer: AMC Networks Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 30, 2018 and valued at approximately $274 million, RLJ stockholders will receive $65.00 for each share of their RLJ common stock. Our investigation concerns whether RLJ's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive merger agreement with AMC Networks.

To learn more about the RLJ investigation go to: https://bespc.com/rlj/ .

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCE)

Buyer: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 31, 2018 and valued at approximately $11.4 billion, Forest City stockholders will receive $25.35 for each share of their Forest City common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Forest City's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive merger agreement with Brookfield.

To learn more about the Forest City investigation go to: https://bespc.com/forestcity/ .

