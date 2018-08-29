Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that the Firm is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC).



To learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Ashford Inc. lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/ashford / . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com .

Contacts