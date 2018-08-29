Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
August 29, 2018 7:11pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that the Firm is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC).

To learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Ashford Inc. lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/ashford/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga