Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC:CVSI) securities between June 19, 2018 and August 20, 2018, (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 23, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that its Patent #15/426,617: (1) received a non-final rejection from the USPTO on April 27, 2017; (2) a final rejection from the USPTO on December 14, 2017; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about CV Sciences' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased CV Sciences securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the CV Sciences, Inc. lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/cvsi/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .