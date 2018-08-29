Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that the Firm is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC).



On February 12, 2018, it was reported that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had filed a complaint against the three largest U.S. dental supply companies, saying they had broken antitrust law. According to the complaint, Benco Dental Supply, Henry Schein Inc., and Patterson Companies conspired to refuse to serve or give discounts to dental buying groups.

Following these disclosures, the stock price of Henry Schein fell $4.79, or over 6.6%, to close at $67.39 per share on February 13, 2018.

If you are a long term stockholder of Henry Schein, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

