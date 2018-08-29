Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call To Review the First Quarter Results

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its first quarter results after the close of business on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Brian Mirsky, Chief Executive Officer, and Aziz Hirji, Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference call on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 8:30 AM EDT to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.



To participate, please call 1-888-221-6261 five minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EDT.

A taped rebroadcast will be available from September 13, 2018 after 10:30 AM EDT until 11:59 PM EDT on September 20, 2018. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21894371)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation

Aziz Hirji

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 836-7676, Extension 3351