Balchem Corporation Acquires Bioscreen Technologies, S.r.l.

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Balchem Italia S.r.l., today acquired Bioscreen Technologies, S.r.l., a small privately held manufacturer of encapsulated and fermented feed nutrition ingredients, headquartered in Bertinoro, Italy. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Bioscreen manufactures high-performance encapsulates and fermented products that deliver value-added solutions to an international animal nutrition and health customer base. Launched in 2005, Bioscreen has focused on developing and marketing new and improved technologies to meet customer needs.

Bioscreen's existing business will be integrated within Balchem's Animal Nutrition & Health business segment. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides a growing portfolio of encapsulated nutrients, choline products and chelated minerals including ReaShure®, NitroShureTM, AminoShure®, NiaShureTM, PetShureTM and KeyShure®. With a focus on improving productivity and profitability, this segment is leading the charge to meet the nutritional needs of ruminants, monogastrics and companion animals.

"We are very excited to bring Bioscreen's manufacturing, technical and commercial capabilities into our company. While Bioscreen does not bring significant existing business to Balchem, this acquisition provides a European manufacturing platform for Balchem's encapsulated nutrients and will allow us to accelerate our growth within Europe," said Jonathan Griffin, Vice President and General Manager, Animal Nutrition & Health.

Griffin added, "The addition of local European manufacturing capabilities for our encapsulated products, to our existing European Choline manufacturing footprint, further strengthens our ability to bring a broad range of health and nutrition solutions to our European customers."

Segment Information

Balchem Corporation reports four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications.

