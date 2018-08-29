Workhorse to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 6, 2018

CINCINNATI, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS ) ("Workhorse" or "the Company"), an American technology company focused on changing the way the world works by providing sustainable and cost-effective transportation solutions, has been invited to present at the 7 th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference , which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Workhorse management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 6th at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters .

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com .

About the Gateway Conference

The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com . To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is an American technology company focused on changing the way the world works by providing sustainable and cost-effective transportation solutions. As an original equipment manufacturer, Workhorse designs and builds high performance battery-electric vehicles, including trucks, aircraft and drones. They also develop cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with their vehicles to enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com .