Gevo to Participate in the alphaDIRECT Advisors Virtual Conference Series on August 30, 2018

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), today announced it will be participating in the alphaDIRECT Advisors Virtual Conference Series on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 2:00 PM MDT/4:00 PM EDT.



Gevo's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Patrick Gruber, will present an overview of plans for Luverne, followed by a brief open question and answer session with the investment community. The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay on the company's website (www.gevo.com) under the Investors section and on the alphaDIRECT Advisors Center page (www.alphadirectadvisors.com).



Investors interested in attending or participating in the virtual conference series must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited to the first 300 registrants and is based on a first come first served basis. Questions will be answered based on the allotted time. A webcast replay will be available following the live event on Gevo's and the alphaDIRECT Advisors Center's websites and can be accessed and replayed at any time.



To register, please visit: https://pgi.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1209217&tp_key=7b77dcb432

About Gevo

Gevo is a leading renewable technology, chemical products, and next generation biofuels company. Gevo has developed proprietary technology that uses a combination of synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, chemistry and chemical engineering to focus primarily on the production of isobutanol, as well as related products from renewable feedstocks. Gevo's strategy is to commercialize bio-based alternatives to petroleum-based products to allow for the optimization of fermentation facilities' assets, with the ultimate goal of maximizing cash flows from the operation of those assets. Gevo produces isobutanol, ethanol and high-value animal feed at its fermentation plant in Luverne, MN. Gevo has also developed technology to produce hydrocarbon products from renewable alcohols. Gevo currently operates a biorefinery in Silsbee, TX, in collaboration with South Hampton Resources Inc., to produce renewable jet fuel, octane, and ingredients for plastics like polyester. Gevo is committed to a sustainable bio-based economy that meets society's needs for plentiful food and clean air and water. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com .



