Align Technology to Speak at an Upcoming Financial Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at an upcoming financial conference. The presentation, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.



Conference: Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2018 Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018 Presentation: 2:00 P.M. – 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time Speakers: John Morici, CFO Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Investor Relations Contact Press Contact Madelyn Homick Shannon Mangum Henderson Align Technology, Inc. Ethos Communication, Inc. (408) 470-1180 (678) 261-7803 mhomick@aligntech.com align@ethoscommunication.com



